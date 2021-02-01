Kendall Jenner Pulls Off the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend in Sleek Leggings & the Puffiest Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner joined Hailey Baldwin today for a private pilates class in chic off-duty style.

The model stepped out in a twist on the monochrome trend, transforming the streamlined styling hack in a Cherry Los Angeles sweatshirt and sleek black leggings with a Skims face mask to match.

Kendall Jenner heads to a pilates class in Los Angeles, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for footwear, the media personality surrounded her feet in comfort with a daring move thanks to her plush gray slides and tube socks.

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande and Kanye West rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

Joining Jenner at the gym, Baldwin decided to mix athleisure attire with bold outerwear as she layered neon orange leggings with slouchy white socks and an oversize tan coat; the double-breasted design resembles designs from Balenciaga that pull inspiration from menswear attire for a statement look.

As for footwear, Baldwin topped off her bold off-duty ensemble with her go-to effortless sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker retail for just $90 at Nike.com.

Hailey Baldwin heads to a pilates class in Los Angeles, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for Jenner herself, you can oftentimes find the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

