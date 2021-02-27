×
Kendall Jenner Is Workout Ready in Shiny Blue Leggings and Her Favorite Slides

By Elisa Lewittes
Kendall Jenner paid homage to retro workout style while heading to a pilates class this morning in Los Angeles.

The model chose coordinating navy attire, including a cropped long-sleeve knit sweater and ’80s-inspired shiny leggings. The Koral Lustrous Stretch leggings offer a similar aesthetic to try out this on-trend athleisure look. To accessorize the weekend outfit, the 818 Tequila founder chose the Skims face mask in the onyx colorway and teamed it with a white tote bag and crew-length socks in a coordinating hue.

Kendall Jenner shows off her toned physique in a blue outfit as she heads to Pilates. 27 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736176_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner goes to a workout on Feb. 27, 2021.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
For footwear, Jenner embraced the ‘ugly’ sandal and socks trend and confirmed that she can’t stop wearing her favorite slides. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star completed the ensemble with her go-to Yeezy slide sandals in the bone colorway. These shoes feature 100% form uppers with a rounded open toe, a 1.2-inch platform and treaded rubber outer sole. They retail for $569-$825, depending on the size and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Kendall Jenner shows off her toned physique in a blue outfit as she heads to Pilates. 27 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736176_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at Kendall Jenner’s favorite Yeezy slides.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
These buzzy shoes have become a signature element of Jenner’s off-duty look and she frequently styles them with similar long socks, a cropped sweater or jacket and high-rise leggings as she did earlier today.

kendall jenner, leggings, sweatshirt, workout, socks, slides, yeezy, los angeles, skims face mask
Kendall Jenner stepped out and about in Los Angles, Feb. 19.
CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

In Dec. 2020, the model wore a grey version of this athleisure uniform while attending a pilates class with Hailey Baldwin. For this outing, Jenner wore a coordinating sherpa jacket from Skims and shiny high-rise leggings from Good American.

Kendall Jenner wearing Yeezy Slides with Hailey Baldwin on Dec. 23.
CREDIT: @kendalljenner/Instagram

When she isn’t wearing these slides, Jenner often selects boot styles from Prada, Ugg and Dorateymur, or sneakers from brands including Converse, Nike and Adidas.

