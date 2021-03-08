Kendall Jenner Masters the ‘Matrix’ Aesthetic in Full Leather Look, Including Cut Out Pants for Givenchy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner was motorcycle chic for Givenchy’s fall ’21 show.

Jenner took to Instagram to showcase her look for the show, courtesy of the label, wearing an all-leather ensemble. The outfit included a studded leather moto jacket, which the model layered atop a black bandeau bra top.

Jenner continued the biker theme with high-waisted leather pants. The bottoms featured a wide leg and a cut out at the thigh. Like the jacket, the pants also featured metallic studs.

Jenner then accessorized with a chunky chain necklace. As for footwear, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opted for black strappy heels. The classic shoes featured a strap just above the toe.

Matthew Williams’ presented his sophomore collection for Givenchy on Sunday. The collection offered a futuristic, yet classic aesthetic with tailored leather looks, cinched suiting, cropped puffer coats and plush fur looks. Williams kept things dark, only opting for the hues: midnight black, deep brown, forest green and a sand beige. The collection also included dainty lavender and white pieces.

The pre-recorded show took place on what appeared to be an abandoned sound stage. In addition to Jenner, her sister Kim Kardashian and stars J Balvin, Anne Hathaway, Kate Moss and Doja Cat share pieces from the collection on social media.

