Kendall Jenner Teams Waist Cinching Leather Blazer With Knee-High Boots for a Sleek New Year’s Look

Kendall Jenner kicked off 2021 on a polished note.

On Jan. 1, the model shared a slideshow of photos of her holiday look, which included a sleek waist cinching leather blazer. The outerwear piece featured drawstring detailing at the sides and a button-up closure.

Jenner paired the look with black tights and Fendi’s Cognac Brown Fur Evening Shoulder Flap Bag. The plush purse, which retails for 3,940 at 1stdibs.com, is completely covered in fur and is decorated with an FF clasp with a gold metal finish.

As for footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of glossy knee-high boots, adding a lustrous touch to the look. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction, heel and zip-up closure at the sides.

Jenner’s smooth ensemble comes after she served up a daring look for her family’s Christmas Eve celebration last month.

For the occasion, she wore a floral crop top that featured cascading beads at the bottom. Jenner paired the piece with a matching cardigan that was complete with fur paneling. Jenner continued the bold theme with a pair of fitted leopard print pants that were completed with slits at the ankle. The reality star’s decision to pair two different striking patterns made for a fun and festive look.

As for footwear, Jenner opted for transparent heels by Amina Muaddi. Titled the Julia Sandal, the clear PVC shoes feature a square-toe, a metallic sole and crystal spikes. The shoes are currently available at Net-a-Porter.com with a $1,260 price tag.

