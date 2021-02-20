×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Masters This Buzzy Boot Style for Dinner With Hailey Baldwin

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
kendall-jenner-dress-sandals
Irina Shayk
Kourtney Kardashian
Hailey Baldwin
Olivia Palermo
View Gallery 13 Images

Kendall Jenner upgraded her minimalist ensemble with 2021’s most sophisticated boot trend while having dinner with Hailey and Justin Bieber at Craig’s in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday.

The model wore the $1,080 Maddy Ribbed Knit Top from Khaite in a cream colorway and styled the structured shirt with a pair of slim-fit black pants. She accessorized the nighttime outfit with a seamless face mask from Skims in a beige colorway and a bottle of her soon-to-be-released 818 tequila in hand.

Kendall Jenner brings a bottle of her new tequila brand 818 along to Craig’s as she enjoys dinner with Justin and Hailey Bieber, but Justin leaves the girls to party as he makes an early exit. 19 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner brings a bottle of 818 as she enjoys dinner with the Biebers. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA734538_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner with Hailey Baldwin on Feb. 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
For footwear, Jenner chose black knee-high boots with a stiletto heel. Her style appears similar to By’s Far Stevie 42 boots. These aesthetically comparable boots feature a full leather upper construction with a pointed toe, leather sole with a rubber heel cup, cushioned footbed and 3-inch skinny heel. They’re currently marked down from $726 to $508 on shopbop.com.

Related

Kendall Jenner Masters the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend in Heathered Leggings & Yeezy Slides

Kendall Jenner Goes Horseback Riding in a Monochrome Equestrian Look & Knee-High Boots

Kendall Jenner's Cherry Red Skims Set & See-Through Yeezy Wedges Are Ready for Valentine's Day

By Far, black knee high boots
Here’s a closer look at the By Far Stevie 42 Boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Knee-high boots have become a must-have silhouettes for 2021 and mainstay in the 25-year-old’s wardrobe. On Feb. 11, Jenner styled a full ’90s-inspired ensemble from Jacquemus and completed the look with the French label’s Les Bottes Leon Hautes boots, also in the black colorway.

On Feb. 2, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna was spotted wearing her beloved Dora Teymeur lace-up boots, which also feature a knee-high silhouette. Her pair was done in a burgundy colorway and teamed with another head-to-toe chocolate brown outfit. She also styled these same boots with a brown turtleneck and sweater vest in December for a family trip to Aspen, Colo.

kendall jenner, brown pants, sweater vest, boots, kylie jenner, orange jacket, puffer, tights, boots, dinner, los angeles, skims face mask
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) leave dinner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Some of Jenner’s other favorite boots include styles from brands such as Celine, By Far, Prada and Dr. Martens. And for more casual days, she often sports her beloved Ugg Classic Mini II boots in the chestnut colorway. Her other go-to shoes include the Yeezy slides in the bone colorway and Nike sneakers, including the SB Dunk Low, Air Force 1 and Free Metcon 3 silhouettes.

Embrace the knee-high boot trend with similar styles available below.

Jeffrey Campbell, knee high black boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Elodie Knee High Boots, $139 (from $185).

Schutz, knee high black boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Schutz Maryana High Heel Boots, $167 (from $238).

Nine West, black knee high boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Jakkee Knee High Boots, $199.

Click through this gallery to see how other celebrities style this other Jenner-approved boot.

merrell, moab, hiking, boots Sponsored By Merrell

Video: FN Editors Try Out Merrell's Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad