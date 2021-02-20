Kendall Jenner Masters This Buzzy Boot Style for Dinner With Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner upgraded her minimalist ensemble with 2021’s most sophisticated boot trend while having dinner with Hailey and Justin Bieber at Craig’s in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday.

The model wore the $1,080 Maddy Ribbed Knit Top from Khaite in a cream colorway and styled the structured shirt with a pair of slim-fit black pants. She accessorized the nighttime outfit with a seamless face mask from Skims in a beige colorway and a bottle of her soon-to-be-released 818 tequila in hand.

Kendall Jenner with Hailey Baldwin on Feb. 19, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA For footwear, Jenner chose black knee-high boots with a stiletto heel. Her style appears similar to By’s Far Stevie 42 boots. These aesthetically comparable boots feature a full leather upper construction with a pointed toe, leather sole with a rubber heel cup, cushioned footbed and 3-inch skinny heel. They’re currently marked down from $726 to $508 on shopbop.com.

Here’s a closer look at the By Far Stevie 42 Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Knee-high boots have become a must-have silhouettes for 2021 and mainstay in the 25-year-old’s wardrobe. On Feb. 11, Jenner styled a full ’90s-inspired ensemble from Jacquemus and completed the look with the French label’s Les Bottes Leon Hautes boots, also in the black colorway.

On Feb. 2, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna was spotted wearing her beloved Dora Teymeur lace-up boots, which also feature a knee-high silhouette. Her pair was done in a burgundy colorway and teamed with another head-to-toe chocolate brown outfit. She also styled these same boots with a brown turtleneck and sweater vest in December for a family trip to Aspen, Colo.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) leave dinner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Some of Jenner’s other favorite boots include styles from brands such as Celine, By Far, Prada and Dr. Martens. And for more casual days, she often sports her beloved Ugg Classic Mini II boots in the chestnut colorway. Her other go-to shoes include the Yeezy slides in the bone colorway and Nike sneakers, including the SB Dunk Low, Air Force 1 and Free Metcon 3 silhouettes.

Embrace the knee-high boot trend with similar styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Elodie Knee High Boots, $139 (from $185).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Schutz Maryana High Heel Boots, $167 (from $238).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Jakkee Knee High Boots, $199.

Click through this gallery to see how other celebrities style this other Jenner-approved boot.