Kendall Jenner Can’t Stop Wearing This Trendy Denim and Sneaker Combo

There are two wardrobe essentials you need in your closet right now, according to Kendall Jenner.

Over the weekend, Jenner visited a museum where she looked at pieces from artist Yoshitomo Nara. For the outing, the model sported a black jacket teamed with straight-leg denim that featured distressed detailing at the hem. The jean silhouette has been a huge hit this season as styles from the ’90s and early 2000s are seeing a resurgence.

Jenner then accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag. As for footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of classic kicks from Converse. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for the brand’s best-selling Chuck 70 high-top sneakers. The shoes offer a timeless silhouette with canvas uppers and a rubber outsole.

Kendall Jenner out in Los Angeles on Feb. 25. CREDIT: MEGA

The straight-leg denim and Converse sneaker combo is a look Jenner has favorited as of lately. Last month, Jenner stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles, wearing a basic white t-shirt, tan straight-leg jeans and ivory low-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. The combo offers an easy-going, classic feel, and it evolves little effort.

Jenner’s footwear choice is also noteworthy due to the fact that she normally sports more buzzy collabs and designer shoes. Her sneaker collection also includes: Off-White x Nike sneakers and looks from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

When she’s not showcasing a casual, off-duty look, Jenner can be seen in more dressed up ensembles, including: slip dresses, corsets, leather pants, jumpsuits and more. Aside from sneakers, the reality star likes sandals, boots and heels from brands like: Jacquemus, Amina Muaddi and Versace.

