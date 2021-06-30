×
Kendall Jenner Returns to the Runway for Jacquemus in Fluffy Orange Asymmetrical Mules

By Aaron Royce
Kendall Jenner took Paris by storm for Jacquemus’ summer ’21 runway show this afternoon.

As part of the vibrant see-now buy-now “La Montagne” collection, Jenner strutted in a bright magenta crop top featuring a button-down silhouette, collar and wide short sleeves. The shirt was paired with matching flared trousers, as well as a punchy red ribbed cardigan layered underneath that featured a gold metal front closure. Jenner accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, as well as the brand’s new Le Sac Ciuciu bag — an oblong magenta suede clutch with a wide leather handle and two-tone chain strap.

On the footwear front, Jenner slid into the French brand’s newest whimsical take on its signature mules while walking the circular runway. The Les mules carrés ronds style featured its left and right shoes in two different shapes — one rounded, one square-toed. Each pair of the contrasting mules boasted cylindrical orange heels, as well as an embossed footbed. Most amusing, however, were the mules’ wide upper straps, covered in bright orange sheepskin. The pair retails for $610 on Jacquemus.com.

Jacquemus, mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jacquemus

Jacquemus is known for its bright colors, sexy silhouettes and humorous accessories — after all, this is the brand that made microscopic handbags become a must-have “it” item. Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus previously teased a sample of the collection’s accessories and footwear on the brand’s Instagram — which doubles as his personal account — last week. All of these style signatures were on full display for the show, whose audience included ASAP Nast, Rosalía, Jeanne Damas and Marc Forne.

jacquemus orange sherling mules, spring 2021
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jacquemus

The La Perla muse’s appearance on Jacquemus’ runway is the latest in her headline-making year so far. The model, who just wrapped the final season of her reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” also launched her own tequila brand 818 in 2021. She’s recently starred in campaigns throughout the season for Burberry, Alo Yoga and Versace Eyewear, as well as maintained ambassador roles for Estée Lauder and Moon.

On the shoe front, we can imagine Jenner wearing Jacquemus’ fluffy mules off the runway and into her everyday looks. The model can usually be spotted in a rotation of trendy shoe silhouettes like Bottega Veneta clogs and chunky Prada combat boots — Jacquemus’ bold mules would fit nicely into the mix. She also has a penchant for comfy and chunky sneakers by Adidas, Yeezy and New Balance, as well as sandals, boots and pumps by labels like Christian Louboutin and Fendi. What’s more, Jenner previously launched an eponymous brand with her beauty mogul sister, Kendall + Kylie, which serves up trendy apparel, shoes and accessories that both women have been spotted wearing on multiple occasions.

Add some punch to your shoe wardrobe with orange mules, inspired by Kendall Jenner.

Steve Madden, mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Tule mules, $100.

Vince Camuto, mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

To Buy: Vince Camuto Arlinara mules, $60 (was $99).

By Far, mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: By Far Ceni mules, $300 (was $429)

Click through the gallery for more of Kendall Jenner’s style evolution over the years.

