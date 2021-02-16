Kendall Jenner Goes Horseback Riding in a Monochrome Equestrian Look & Knee-High Boots

While horseback riding in Malibu, Calif., this past Monday, Kendall Jenner embraced the monochrome trend in 2021’s buzziest neutral hue.

The model wore a brown hoodie with a bird graphic across the middle and letter detailing, both in a royal blue colorway, across the bottom. She styled the sweatshirt with skinny riding pants in a similar chocolate brown shade. Jenner teamed the laidback equestrian ensemble with protective gloves and headgear that matched her shoes.

Kendall Jenner horseback riding in Malibu, Calif., on Feb. 15, 2021. CREDIT: Astro/MEGA For footwear, the social media personality completed the horseback outfit with a pair of classic black riding boots. Knee-high boots have become one of the must-have silhouettes for 2021 and have become a mainstay in the 25-year-old’s wardrobe. On Feb. 11, Jenner styled a full ’90s-inspired ensemble from Jacquemus and completed the look with the French label’s Les Bottes Leon Hautes boots in the black colorway.

Here’s a closer look at Kendall Jenner’s knee-high riding boots. CREDIT: Astro/MEGA Earlier this month, on Feb. 2, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna was spotted wearing her beloved Dorateymeur Lace-Up Boots, which also feature a knee-high silhouette, in a burgundy colorway and teamed them with another head-to-toe chocolate brown outfit. She also styled these same boots with a brown turtleneck and outerwear paired with black leggings back in December 2020 for a family trip to Aspen, Colo.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) leave dinner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Some of Jenner’s other favorite boots include styles from brands such as Celine, By Far, Prada, Dr. Martens and for more casual days, her beloved Ugg Classic Mini II boots in the chestnut colorway. Her other go-to shoes include the Yeezy slides in the bone colorway and Nike sneakers, including the SB Dunk Low, Air Force 1 and Free Metcon 3 silhouettes.

Embrace the knee-high boot trend with similar styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Schutz Analeah Boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: By Far Camilla Boots, $286 (from $714).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Kerby Knee High Boots, $200.

Click through this gallery to see how more stylish celebrities wear this Jenner-approved boot.