×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Goes Horseback Riding in a Monochrome Equestrian Look & Knee-High Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Irina Shayk
Kourtney Kardashian
Hailey Baldwin
Olivia Palermo
View Gallery 13 Images

While horseback riding in Malibu, Calif., this past Monday, Kendall Jenner embraced the monochrome trend in 2021’s buzziest neutral hue.

The model wore a brown hoodie with a bird graphic across the middle and letter detailing, both in a royal blue colorway, across the bottom. She styled the sweatshirt with skinny riding pants in a similar chocolate brown shade. Jenner teamed the laidback equestrian ensemble with protective gloves and headgear that matched her shoes.

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner was spotted enjoying an afternoon horseback riding session in Malibu. The brunette beauty took her mind off of the ongoing photoshop scandal as she got some fresh air. She looked like a pro in the saddle, riding a beautiful horse around the large dirt corral, while wearing a brown hoodie, light brown pants and riding boots. The model. 25, has been accused of editing her latest SKIMS picture, after fans were convinced her lithe supermodel proportions were exaggerated. The post garnered comments after she wore a thong bikini in the Valentine's Day-themed shoot. 15 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Astro/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733721_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner horseback riding in Malibu, Calif., on Feb. 15, 2021.
CREDIT: Astro/MEGA
For footwear, the social media personality completed the horseback outfit with a pair of classic black riding boots. Knee-high boots have become one of the must-have silhouettes for 2021 and have become a mainstay in the 25-year-old’s wardrobe. On Feb. 11, Jenner styled a full ’90s-inspired ensemble from Jacquemus and completed the look with the French label’s Les Bottes Leon Hautes boots in the black colorway.

Related

Kim Kardashian Elevates Her Cargo Pants With Booties & This Ab-Revealing Crop Sweater

Ariel Winter Styles Her Tiger Statement Sweater With Celebrity-Favorite Ugg Mini Boots

Eva Longoria's Sustainable Sports Bra, Green Leggings & Chunky Sneakers Are Perfect for a Trampoline Workout

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner was spotted enjoying an afternoon horseback riding session in Malibu. The brunette beauty took her mind off of the ongoing photoshop scandal as she got some fresh air. She looked like a pro in the saddle, riding a beautiful horse around the large dirt corral, while wearing a brown hoodie, light brown pants and riding boots. The model. 25, has been accused of editing her latest SKIMS picture, after fans were convinced her lithe supermodel proportions were exaggerated. The post garnered comments after she wore a thong bikini in the Valentine's Day-themed shoot. 15 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Astro/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733721_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at Kendall Jenner’s knee-high riding boots.
CREDIT: Astro/MEGA
Earlier this month, on Feb. 2, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna was spotted wearing her beloved Dorateymeur Lace-Up Boots, which also feature a knee-high silhouette, in a burgundy colorway and teamed them with another head-to-toe chocolate brown outfit. She also styled these same boots with a brown turtleneck and outerwear paired with black leggings back in December 2020 for a family trip to Aspen, Colo.

kendall jenner, brown pants, sweater vest, boots, kylie jenner, orange jacket, puffer, tights, boots, dinner, los angeles, skims face mask
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) leave dinner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Some of Jenner’s other favorite boots include styles from brands such as Celine, By Far, Prada, Dr. Martens and for more casual days, her beloved Ugg Classic Mini II boots in the chestnut colorway. Her other go-to shoes include the Yeezy slides in the bone colorway and Nike sneakers, including the SB Dunk Low, Air Force 1 and Free Metcon 3 silhouettes.

Embrace the knee-high boot trend with similar styles available below.

Schutz Analeah Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Schutz Analeah Boots, $238.

By Far Camilla Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: By Far Camilla Boots, $286 (from $714).

Sam Edelman Kerby Knee High Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Kerby Knee High Boots, $200.

Click through this gallery to see how more stylish celebrities wear this Jenner-approved boot.

merrell, moab, hiking, boots Sponsored By Merrell

Video: FN Editors Try Out Merrell's Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad