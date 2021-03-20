Kendall Jenner’s Signature Workout Look Includes Earth-Toned Sweats & Leggings With Yeezy Slides

Kendall Jenner mastered her signature off-duty uniform and went for a nature-inspired color palette teamed her go-to casual shoes for a post-workout outing in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday.

The model wore the Good American Boyfriend sweatshirt in the hunter colorway and styled it with a pair of Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift leggings in the olive branch colorway. She accessorized her look with a Skims face mask in the onyx hue and white crew-length socks.

Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Jenner completed the ensemble with her beloved Yeezy slides in the bone colorway. These elevated shoes feature 100% form uppers with a rounded open toe, a 1.2-inch platform and treaded rubber outer sole.

Here’s a closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy slides. CREDIT: MEGA

This sighting further shared the media personality’s affinity for her staple everyday shoe and the controversial “ugly” sandal and socks trend. Throughout 2021, Jenner has styled these Yeezy shoes with various similar outfits to confirm her signature athleisure uniform. On March 5, the model coordinated these same slides with another pair of the Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift leggings in a different colorway with an Adidas vintage pullover sweatshirt.

Kendall Jenner heads to a workout in Los Angeles, March 5. CREDIT: MEGA

A week before, on Feb. 27, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alumna opted for a more vibrant version of this everyday outfit and styled a cropped navy pullover sweatshirt with a striking blue version of these leggings for a monochrome look.

Kendall Jenner on Feb. 27, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When Jenner is not wearing these platform shoes, some of her other favorite casual footwear selections include the Converse Chuck Taylor High Top and Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers as well as the iconic Ugg Classic Mini II boots. For more elevated ensembles, the model frequently reaches for boots from designer labels, including Prada, The Row and Celine.

