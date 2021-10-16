Kendall Jenner Goes Artistic in a Daisy Sweater Vest, Slacks and Chunky Loafers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kendall Jenner embraced her feminine side in New York City with a chic outfit.

The supermodel was spotted on a self-guided art gallery tour along with Justine Sky in the Big Apple with fall-inspired attire. For the occasion, Jenner wore a cropped sweater vest featuring daisies and checkered print on the hemline with a peekaboo opening on the front. The look was completed with high-waisted slacks encompassing a straight silhouette, a chunky croc-embossed belt with metal detailing, a black handbag and squared sunglasses.

As for footwear, Jenner opted for fall’s most popular style: chunky loafers. The pair featured approximately two-inch platform soles and a leather finish. Loafers have seen a resurgence thanks to Y2K trends from “Clueless” and “Saved by the Bell”.

Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye visit art galleries in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

From ultra-platform lugsole loafers to oversize chained loafers, there are many designs to embrace this fall shoe staple. The bulky silhouette can be found with embellished hardware, animal print and unique fabric. And celebrities have been adopting this look since early fall. Bella Hadid, Julianne Moore and Katie Holmes are some of the stars paying homage to the ’90s with this timeless style. Thanks to its support features and versatile silhouette, the loafer trend is here to complete our most emblematic looks for the season.

Kendall Jenner wears a sweater vest in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Jenner’s loafer version is one of the most classic and traditional styles. Aside from serving as a casual everyday shoe, it offers comfort without compromising elegance.

When she is not donning casual clads, the TV reality star leans toward more feminine styles from Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For her off-duty looks, Jenner can be seen in Stella McCartney boots, Converse Sneakers or Birkenstock sandals.

Get Jenner’s chic look in these versatile chunky loafers.

