Kendall Jenner Channels ‘The Matrix’ in the Chunkiest Boots & a Dramatic Trench

Kendall Jenner channeled a familiar iconic movie look on her family ski trip to Aspen, Colo., this weekend.

The supermodel, as seen on Instagram, donned an all-black look in the snowy setting on Sunday with an outfit that bears resemblance to Keanu Reaves’ memorable costume from his 1999 hit film, “The Matrix.” The look included a dramatic ankle-length black coat layered over a coordinating sweater and matching trousers.

The media personality’s dark square-frame sunglasses helped add to “The Matrix” connection as did her lug-sole boots.

The chunky black leather pair came set atop a lifted outsole, drawing similarities to a trending silhouette from Prada. The Monolith boots come finished with a protective rubber shell, helpful at blocking out rain and snow, as well as a shearling-lined interior for added warmth. Finished off with a block tread, the boots retail for $1,350 at Prada.com.

Combat boots and lug-sole styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, of course, along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these chunky boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Gigi Hadid, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Prada Monolith Shearling boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Before her snow-chic attire, Kendall also revealed her look for New Year’s Eve on social media. The outfit once more followed monochromatic trends with a sleek leather cinched jacket worn over soft leggings and knee-high boots.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall Jenner also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The model‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Hop on the lug-sole boot trend like Kendall Jenner with these more wallet-friendly styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Tanked Boots, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Wayde Boots, $190.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Lucky Brand Emali Boots, $149.

