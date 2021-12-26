Kendall Jenner Pairs Dramatic Black Gown with A Glass of Wine for Christmas

Kendall Jenner made a bold holiday statement while celebrating Christmas this year.

The model posed on Instagram against candles and a pair of Christmas trees, decked in lights and gleaming red ornaments. For the occasion, Jenner wore a flowing black gown by Carolina Herrera. Designed by Wes Gordon, the sleeveless number featured a slim-fitting bodice and voluminous skirt that flowed near the knees. Jenner paired the sharp dress with sparkling hoop earrings, as well as a glass of red wine. “Merry Christmas :),” she captioned the set of festive photos.

Though Jenner’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s flowing skirt, it’s likely she wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals—two of her go-to styles for formal occasions. The star can usually be seen in pointed pumps with stiletto heels or sandals with numerous straps or ankle-wrap ties, similar to pairs she’s worn at the Met Gala, amFAR Gala and more red carpet events over the years.

When it comes to shoes, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy heels and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

