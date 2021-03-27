Kendall Jenner Styles Monochrome Pilates Attire With Her Favorite Yeezy Shoes

Kendall Jenner shared another version of her signature athleisure uniform in a calming hue after her Pilates class on Saturday in Los Angeles, Calif. – which includes her favorite off-duty shoes.
The model wore a sports bra in a medium blue hue and teamed it with the Alo Yoga 7/8-length High-Waist Airbrush leggings in the blue quartz colorway. These leggings retail for $82 and are available for purchase on aloyoga.com. To accessorize the single-color workout outfit, she chose her go-to Skims seamless face mask in the Clay colorway while carrying a branded canvas tote bag for her 818 tequila brand and a reusable silver water bottle.
For footwear, Jenner selected her beloved Yeezy slides in the bone colorway. These chunky sandals feature 100% form uppers with a rounded open toe, a 1.2-inch platform and treaded rubber outer sole.
With this sighting, the “Keeping Up With Kardashian alumna further confirms her affinity for this shoe silhouette and the controversial ‘ugly’ sandals and crew-length socks trend. Throughout 2021, this Alo Yoga legging style teamed with her Skims face mask and Yeezy slides have proven to be her go-to casual uniform.
On March 20, she was spotted wearing this same legging silhouette in the olive colorway and a Good American pullover sweatshirt and these Yeezy platform slides.
On March 5, the model also opted for this athleisure-sandal pairing and teamed it a metallic version of the Alo Yoga pants with an Adidas vintage pullover sweatshirt.
When the entrepreneur styles for a more elevated daytime ensemble, she continues to gravitate towards chunk sole options. Some of her favorite platform silhouettes include the Prada Monolith combat boots and brushed leather loafers – both in the black colorways.
