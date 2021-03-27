×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Styles Monochrome Pilates Attire With Her Favorite Yeezy Shoes

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Kendall Jenner seen leaving Pilates
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 23 Images

Kendall Jenner shared another version of her signature athleisure uniform in a calming hue after her Pilates class on Saturday in Los Angeles, Calif. – which includes her favorite off-duty shoes.

The model wore a sports bra in a medium blue hue and teamed it with the Alo Yoga 7/8-length High-Waist Airbrush leggings in the blue quartz colorway. These leggings retail for $82 and are available for purchase on aloyoga.com. To accessorize the single-color workout outfit, she chose her go-to Skims seamless face mask in the Clay colorway while carrying a branded canvas tote bag for her 818 tequila brand and a reusable silver water bottle.

Kendall Jenner, pilates, blue workout set, alo yoga, yeezy, yeezy slides, la
Kendall Jenner on March 27, 2021.
CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

For footwear, Jenner selected her beloved Yeezy slides in the bone colorway. These chunky sandals feature 100% form uppers with a rounded open toe, a 1.2-inch platform and treaded rubber outer sole.

Related

Kendall Jenner Recreates a Peak Y2K Outfit in a Leather Trench, Mini Skirt & Knee-High Boots

Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for this Chunky Shoe Trend in Gen-Z-Approved Jeans & a Stitched Coat

Kendall Jenner Cleverly Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With a Little Help From Her Knee-High Boots

Kendall Jenner, pilates, blue workout set, alo yoga, yeezy, yeezy slides, la
Here’s a closer look at Kendall Jenner’s beloved Yeezy slides.
CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

With this sighting, the “Keeping Up With Kardashian alumna further confirms her affinity for this shoe silhouette and the controversial ‘ugly’ sandals and crew-length socks trend. Throughout 2021, this Alo Yoga legging style teamed with her Skims face mask and Yeezy slides have proven to be her go-to casual uniform.

On March 20, she was spotted wearing this same legging silhouette in the olive colorway and a Good American pullover sweatshirt and these Yeezy platform slides.

Kendall Jenner, Yeezy, slides
Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 19, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

On March 5, the model also opted for this athleisure-sandal pairing and teamed it a metallic version of the Alo Yoga pants with an Adidas vintage pullover sweatshirt.

kendall jenner, leggings, workout, crop top, sweatshirt, pilates, yeezy, socks, la
Kendall Jenner heads to a workout in Los Angeles, March 5.
CREDIT: MEGA

When the entrepreneur styles for a more elevated daytime ensemble, she continues to gravitate towards chunk sole options. Some of her favorite platform silhouettes include the Prada Monolith combat boots and brushed leather loafers – both in the black colorways.

Click through this gallery to take a look back at Kendall Jenner’s style evolution throughout the years.

The new Bolt sneaker for Creative Sponsored By Creative Recreation

A Bolt of Sneaker Inspiration: Creative Recreation Kicks Off 2021 with a New Silhouette

The brand is now helmed by a design duo, including returning co-founder Rich Cofinco.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad