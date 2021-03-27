Kendall Jenner Styles Monochrome Pilates Attire With Her Favorite Yeezy Shoes

Kendall Jenner shared another version of her signature athleisure uniform in a calming hue after her Pilates class on Saturday in Los Angeles, Calif. – which includes her favorite off-duty shoes.

The model wore a sports bra in a medium blue hue and teamed it with the Alo Yoga 7/8-length High-Waist Airbrush leggings in the blue quartz colorway. These leggings retail for $82 and are available for purchase on aloyoga.com. To accessorize the single-color workout outfit, she chose her go-to Skims seamless face mask in the Clay colorway while carrying a branded canvas tote bag for her 818 tequila brand and a reusable silver water bottle.

Kendall Jenner on March 27, 2021. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

For footwear, Jenner selected her beloved Yeezy slides in the bone colorway. These chunky sandals feature 100% form uppers with a rounded open toe, a 1.2-inch platform and treaded rubber outer sole.

Here’s a closer look at Kendall Jenner’s beloved Yeezy slides. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

With this sighting, the “Keeping Up With Kardashian alumna further confirms her affinity for this shoe silhouette and the controversial ‘ugly’ sandals and crew-length socks trend. Throughout 2021, this Alo Yoga legging style teamed with her Skims face mask and Yeezy slides have proven to be her go-to casual uniform.

On March 20, she was spotted wearing this same legging silhouette in the olive colorway and a Good American pullover sweatshirt and these Yeezy platform slides.

Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

On March 5, the model also opted for this athleisure-sandal pairing and teamed it a metallic version of the Alo Yoga pants with an Adidas vintage pullover sweatshirt.

Kendall Jenner heads to a workout in Los Angeles, March 5. CREDIT: MEGA

When the entrepreneur styles for a more elevated daytime ensemble, she continues to gravitate towards chunk sole options. Some of her favorite platform silhouettes include the Prada Monolith combat boots and brushed leather loafers – both in the black colorways.

