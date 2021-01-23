Kendall Jenner’s Printed Sheer Dress & Blue Bikini Serve Up Major Vacation Style Inspo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner graced her almost 150 million Instagram followers with a look into her luxurious vacation life this week.

Joining her sister Kylie Jenner and a few friends, the model took off to Mexico for a little fun in the sun. In one look from the trip, Kendall previewed her poolside style in a printed sheer mini dress which she teamed with a navy bikini.

Kendall Jenner poses in a sheer coverup and a bathing suit during her trip to Mexico. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

In another look from the warm-weather excursion, the 25-year-old opted for a patterned orange and black string bikini which she accented with an unexpected accessory: a neon orange cowboy hat.

Though she wasn’t wearing footwear in her photos on social media, you can oftentimes find the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Watch on FN

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Recreate Kendall Jenner’s tropical-chic look for your next vacation in these pieces inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Kim Shui Sheer Tropic Dress, $242.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Lovewave Campbell Top, $72.

To Buy: Loveway Ryder Bottoms, $72.

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Kendall Jenner’s chic style evolution throughout the years.