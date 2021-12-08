Kendall Jenner Found the Perfect Party Outfit in Gaultier Dress and Barely-There Heels at 818 Tequila Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kendall Jenner put a supermodel twist on bartender-chic at the “A Night with 818 Tequila” event in Miami on Sunday.

Kendall Jenner at the “A Night with 818 Tequila” event in Miami. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara/Mega

The star looked stylish pouring shots for the occasion. Jenner joined her guests in a Jean-Paul Gaultier maxi dress that draped down to her ankles. In very Gaultier fashion, the ensemble combined multiple different cool colors and pops of patterns. The green gown boasted a printed red skull that ran down the front side of the dress as well as a light blue grid pattern. The shape featured long sleeves and a crew neck.

Kendall Jenner at the “A Night with 818 Tequila” event in Miami. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara/Mega

For footwear, the star sported a pair of trendy transparent Amina Muaddi sandals. The square-toed PVC mules featured a see-through strap that ran just above the star’s footbed as well as the signature Amina Muaddi flared heel.

Related Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on 'The Voice' Bella Thorne Makes a Red-Hot Arrival in Fiery Versace Mini Dress & Sparkly Pumps at Latin Grammy Awards Vanessa Hudgens Goes Glam in Pink Belted Minidress, Cape Coat & Sky-High Platform Mules

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara/Mega

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

Kendall Jenner wearing a mesh patterned dress and PVC sandals at Zero Bond restaurant in New York, Oct. 14, 2021. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

This is not the first time the supermodel has been spotted pairing bold patterns with PVC. The star was spotted wearing a long sleeve mesh dress with an anime-style dragon design which she paired with a subtle round-toed nude sandal heel.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Jenner also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. She also recently joined forces with Alo Yoga to help launch their first-ever outerwear campaign.

See more of Kendall Jenner’s style through the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of PVC pumps.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $99.99

Buy Now: Manolo Blahnik Scolto Transparent Strap Sandal, $695

Buy Now: Schutz Cleary Vinyl & Metallic Leather, $82.60 (Was $118)