Kelly Rowland Works Out at 9-Months Pregnant in Leggings & Classic Nikes

Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon are expecting the birth of their second child any day now as the Destiny’s Child alumna has hit the nine-month mark in her pregnancy.

In an attempt to stay moving, the musician hit the gym yesterday for a baby-friendly workout routine with her trainer. Rowland flattered her growing bump with her fitness-ready ensemble, matching a neon orange sports bra to low-rise black leggings with a matching black hat on top; she even included her favorite necklace, a dainty chain design that reads “Mom” layered under another chunkier necklace.

As for footwear, the “Motivation” singer tapped Nike in a set of black and white classic sneakers from the Swoosh brand; similar styles retail for $60 at Nike.com.

In the last trimester of her pregnancy, Rowland continues to show off her chic style in a variety of ways. Last week alone, she modeled not only a form-fitting catsuit with latex thigh-high boots for TikTok but also a pajama-inspired set with the coziest slippers during an outing in Los Angeles.

Pajamas and loungewear have become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from biker shorts and hoodies to soft pants like Rowland’s pick.

In another trend, thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouette offers coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Kelly Rowland steps out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the performer and writer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

Prep for your own workouts like Kelly Rowland in these similar Nike kicks.

To Buy: Nike Free Metcon 3, $120.

To Buy: Nike Air Max Bella TR 3, $80.

To Buy: Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge, $140.

