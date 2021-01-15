Kelly Rowland Masters Maternity Style in the Comfiest Jumpsuit & Furry Slippers

Kelly Rowland showed off her chic maternity style as she stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif. this week.

The former Destiny’s Child member, who is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, stopped by her doctor’s office on Thursday as she nears her due date. For the outing, Rowland flattered her growing baby bump in a soft pajama-inspired gray jumpsuit matched a logo-coated Christian Dior bag and a cheetah print face mask for a hit of pattern and texture.

Kelly Rowland steps out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Rowland surrounded her feet in comfort in the fuzziest black loafers, following a slipper-inspired silhouette with a soft interior lining and velvety uppers. The design also came accented with standout gold metallic stitching across the top.

Pajamas and loungewear have become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from biker shorts and hoodies to soft pants like Ora’s pick. In regards to footwear, there has been an increased appreciation for sneakers, slippers and 1990s-style silhouettes — think thong sandals and chunky platforms — as celebrities and fans alike look for familiarity in their shoes.

Kelly Rowland steps out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kelly Rowland’s fuzzy footwear. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the performer and writer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

