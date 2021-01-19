Pregnant Kelly Rowland Does TikTok’s Runway Trend in Bumpsuit & Latex Thigh-High Boots

Even at nine months pregnant, Kelly Rowland continues to step out in style. While doing the runway walk trend on TikTok, the “Motivation” artist shared a monochromatic look with a maternity-friendly jumpsuit and head-turning boots.

The “Bad Hair” actress wore The Stevie in the black colorway from Bumpsuit. This style features a sleeveless turtleneck design and a body-conscious full jumpsuit silhouette. It retails for $145 and is available for purchase on Bumpsuit.co.

To accessorize the sleek outfit, “American Soul” alumna teamed the outfit with silver-framed sunglasses and jewelry, including a chain necklace and dangling earrings, in matching hardware. These silver rectangular sunglasses from Bottega Veneta offer a similar aesthetic. They currently are on sale for $331 and can be purchased on Ssense.com.

Here’s a closer look at these similar Saint Laurent boots from the fall ’20 runway. CREDIT: Net A Porter

For footwear, Rowland elevated her chic pregnancy look with a pair of towering patent leather thigh-high boots in a black colorway. Her shoes feature a pointed toe and appear to have a tall heel. These Faux Patent Leather Over-the-Knee boots from Saint Laurent offer a similar aesthetic. First debuting on the designer’s fall ’20 runway, these shoes incorporate a faux patent leather construction, an almond-shaped toe and a 4.5-inch heel. They retail for $1,995 and are available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com.

Kelly Rowland steps out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

This sighting further confirms the songstress’ chic maternity style and affinity for monochromatic ensembles. On Jan. 15, the television personality wore a matching gray knit sweater and pants set from her JustFab collaboration and teamed it with a pair of fuzzy black loafers.

On Oct. 15 last year, JustFab launched its first collection in collaboration with Rowland and released a wide range of apparel and footwear styles with new rollouts that continued through the end of 2020. These items extended into the plus-size and wide width and calf shoe categories.

With the “Commander” artist’s capsule collection still available for purchase, there are various boot styles to choose from, including knee-high, combat, and Chelsea styles as well as knit slippers, minimalist sneakers and flat mules. “Just like there are songs you cannot live without, doesn’t matter how old they are, timeless style is forever,” Rowland said in a statement at the time of the partnership’s initial launch. “I partnered with JustFab to make sure that women everywhere feel confident and empowered this fall. I want this collection to make women feel unstoppable.”

Embrace the artist’s cool mom style with similar thigh-high boot options available below.

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Vitala Boots, $73 (from $120).

To Buy: Schutz Kaolin Over The Knee Boots, $198.

To Buy: DV Dolce Vita Trude Over The Knee Boots, $89 (from $99).

