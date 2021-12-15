Kelly Clarkson Dazzles on ‘The Voice’ Finale in Glitzy Cape Dress and Lace-Up Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kelly Clarkson looked stunning last night as her team was crowned winners of season 21 of “The Voice.”

The singer’s team, family trio Girl Named Tom, made history on Tuesday night’s finale. They were the first trio to win the singing competition. To the event, Clarkson wore a glittering gown courtesy of Elie Saab. The midi-length dress featured black material as well as silver and gold sequins and jewels. The sleeves featured a flowing, cape-like effect. Clarkson also added earrings from Dylan Lex to her ensemble, and she wore her sunny locks down and in loose waves.

Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’ finale on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

The singing competition coach added height—and a bit of grunge—to her look with platform booties. She wore black leather lace-up ankle booties with her dress that included a slight platform sole, adding about an inch to the overall height. The thin stiletto heel reached approximately 5 inches total.

Kelly Clarkson and Girl Named Tom on ‘The Voice’ finale on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

The “Stronger” singer has become known for her glamorous looks on the show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers, and last week she wore a jewel-toned silk dress from Monique Lhuillier.

