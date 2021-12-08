Kelly Clarkson Shimmers in Bond Girl-Inspired Silver Dress and Matching Heels on ‘The Voice’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kelly Clarkson radiated on “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

The singing competition judge wore a dress perfect for the holiday season while on the show. Her silver wrap dress from Jenny Packham’s x 007 capsule collection included dazzling crystal embellishments throughout the gown. The dress included flowing long sleeves and a V-neckline, which Clarkson added a chunky crystal necklace to. She wore her long hair straight and sleek.

Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” on Dec. 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host matched her shoes to her dress perfectly, adding silver heels to the look. Her peep-toe pumps from Saint Laurent featured ruching detailing on the toe straps as well as a thick platform sole, adding roughly an inch to the overall height of the heels. Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall, from their boost of height and support to any look. In addition to Clarkson, stars including Hilary Duff, AnnaSophia Robb and Clarkson’s co-judge, Ariana Grande have also worn pairs from Miu Miu, Prada and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” on Dec. 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers, and last week she wore a jewel-toned silk dress from Monique Lhuillier.

Get ready for the holiday season with your own silver heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Nina Rhiyana Evening Pumps, $55

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Lilah Heels, $30

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jewel Badgley Mischka Christen Block Heel Sandal, $109

Click to see Clarkson’s style evolution over the years.