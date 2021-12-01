Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels.

The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings.

Kelly Clarkson wearing a blue satin Monique Lhuillier gown with silver sparkling Amina Muaddi heels. CREDIT: NBC

For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers.

Kelly Clarkson shows off a vibrant blue satin gown featuring a crystal-embellished waist and draped pearls around her neck. CREDIT: NBC

Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below.

