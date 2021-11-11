Keke Palmer Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress and Black Sparkly Knee-High Boots for ‘WWHL’

Keke Palmer on "Watch What Happens Live" in NYC on Nov. 9.

Keke Palmer made a strong and sparkly statement with her latest look when the “Big Mouth” actress appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” hosted by Andy Cohen, on Tuesday in New York City.

Palmer arrived in a purple dress by Raisa Vanessa that featured multiple cutouts along the bodice and accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings.

Keke Palmer on “Watch What Happens Live” in NYC on Nov. 9. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

A closer look at Keke Palmer’s sparkly black Giuseppe Zanotti knee-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

For the shoes, Palmer slipped on a pair of black sparkly knee-high boots by Giuseppe Zanotti that added some drama to the outfit.

When it comes to Palmer’s typical fashion aesthetic, she has a trendy yet daring style. On her Instagram feed, she wears colorful separates, edgy dresses, extravagant furs, slouchy jeans, functional activewear and sleek skirts. On the footwear front, Palmer opts for a variety of silhouettes in the form of sneakers, sleek pumps, breezy sandals, easy mules and fun boots.

Keke Palmer on “Watch What Happens Live” in NYC on Nov. 9. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

On red carpets, Palmer has made a name for herself by always creating dramatic yet very sophisticated moments; she sports creations from brands like Sergio Hudson, Aliétte, Area and Christian Siriano.

The “Akeelah and the Bee” actress has also cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having walked in a runway show for Christian Cowan.

