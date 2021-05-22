Katy Perry Mastered Head-to-Toe Snakeskin With This Must-Have Sandal Trend

Katy Perry confirms that, like parties, animal prints are making a full comeback in 2021. On Friday night, the “California Gurls” artist stepped out in a matching statement set to attend Kendal Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch event.

She wore the Gauge81 Kaoma snake-print faux-leather mini dress teamed with the brand’s Chipata faux-leather flared pants in the same glossy brown print.

Perry accessorized her head-to-toe patterned attire with a Celine Ava handbag in a coordinating tan colorway and, for jewelry, she selected the Sterling King Joan Turquoise earrings in the jet and petal pink colorway.

Katy Perry on May 21, 2021. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

For footwear, the “Teenage Dream” songstress completed the event-ready ensemble with a pair of black mules. These shoes feature a slanted square toe silhouette with an open-toe detail. While her pants cover a portion of the shoes, they appear to also have a heel.

Here’s a closer look at Katy Perry’s square toe shoes. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Perry’s festive look ties together several 2021 trends. Head-to-toe leather looks, especially the animal-free versions, have become a staple evening uniform. She also subtly revived the dress-over-pants trend from the early 2000s and gave this sometimes-controversial pairing a stylish upgrade.

Meanwhile, square-toe sandals are arguably the buzziest shoe trend for 2021’s warmer months. This silhouette is part of the current ’90s minimalism fashion revival, and designers from Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus to By Far and The Row have created their own versions. And it’s been embraced by celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who have made these buzzy shoes a staple in their everyday wardrobes.

Some of Katy Perry’s other go-to shoe choices include pumps, sandals and heeled boots from designer labels such as Jimmy Choo, Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta. The artist also is often spotted in styles from her namesake shoe collection, Katy Perry Collection, which she launched in 2019.

Embrace this cool spring shoe trend with similar square-toe mules available below.

