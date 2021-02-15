Katy Perry’s Heart-Themed Runway Look Won ‘American Idol’ on Valentine’s Day

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Katy Perry got in the festive spirit for the “American Idol” premiere last night and stunned in a runway couture ensemble.

The television show judge wore a statement white coat with a heart-embossed border from the Viktor & Rolf fall ’20 runway collection. It features a floor-length and trench-inspired silhouette with a classic collar and belted detail rimmed with silver sequined accents. The outerwear showpiece is completed with 3D heart embellishments along the entire outer border of the coat. The heart details are placed in a gradient color scheme transitioning from red to pink and white as they go down from the neckline to the hem.

To accessorize the attention-grabbing look, Perry selected a pair of small, simple hoop earrings from Bonheur Jewelry.

While the “Last Friday Night” artist’s shoes are hidden under the coat, she often is spotted in sleek heels and show-stopping thigh-high boots. On Feb. 9, Perry styled a pair of Jimmy Choo square-toe sandals in a black colorway with a floral dress from Dundas for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last Monday.

Last November, the singer opted for a similar pair of square-toe sandals from Schutz in a white colorway and teamed them with a Canadian tuxedo from Acne Studios for the 2020 American Music Awards.

The “California Girls” songstress has long proved her footwear prowess. In 2016, launched her namesake footwear label in a joint venture partnership with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN when speaking about her footwear brand in 2018.

Embrace the musician's affinity for the square-toe trend

