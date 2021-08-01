Katy Perry Wears Vintage Pierre Cardin Dress With Statement Bow Sleeves to LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry dazzled in two standout looks last night at the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy.

While arriving to the event with husband Orlando Bloom, the musician and UNICEF ambassador donned a vintage 1978 Pierre Cardin couture dress, sourced from Cherie Balch’s vintage archive. The ensemble, accessorized with Buccellati diamond and pearl drop earrings, featured a sharp black column silhouette accented with flared white sleeves topped with black bows. Perry and Waterford paired the look with minimalist black sandals, which brought more focus to the dress and its unique details.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

After an outfit change, the Grammy-winning singer performed her hit songs “Firework,” “Teenage Dream,” and “I Kissed A Girl” in a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown, styled by Tatiana Waterford. The custom number featured a full-length strapless dress covered in gold sequins, accented with a removable sheer white cape. Perry accessorized with a pair of bold crystal and pearl chandelier earrings, which accentuated her gleaming dress and matching gold microphone.

On the footwear front, Perry appeared to be wearing a pair of nude sandals. The shoes seemed to feature heels totaling at least four inches in height, as well as thin ankle and toe straps and triangular pointed soles. The musician’s sandals were sleek and sharp, providing a minimalist base that further allowed her dress to take center stage. Similar styles from Femme, Stuart Weitzman, and Jimmy Choo have been trending this summer as an approachable way to incorporate high heels into people’s wardrobes, now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed.

Katy Perry attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

When it comes to shoes, Perry’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. In recent weeks, she’s been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent, and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making styles like sandals, pumps, and flats in sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

