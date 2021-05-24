Katy Perry Struts in Barely-There Pumps With a Sparkling Bodysuit for ‘American Idol’ Finale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry took to Instagram yesterday to showcase her sparkly outfit for the “American Idol” finale. The singing competition judge showcased a sequined silver bodysuit worn under an open red cover-up. Known for her bold style choices, this was only expected from the pop star. Perry not only acted as a judge, but she also took the stage as a performer to kick off the finale of the show. Perry contributed to a duet of “Thinking of You” with Hunter Metts, a contestant on the series.

For footwear she opted for a clear pointed-toe pump by Femme LA to neutralize the statement look. As the singer has also been known to change her hairstyle quite frequently, Perry also debuted her luscious locks. She chose a long black hairstyle to complement her outfit.

Tatiana Waterford, Katy’s stylist, also posted on Instagram to show off the ensemble. Waterford disclosed that Katy was wearing a custom piece created by Milan-based designer Melique Street via Instagram stories.

