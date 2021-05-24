×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katy Perry Struts in Barely-There Pumps With a Sparkling Bodysuit for ‘American Idol’ Finale

By Alexa Hempel
Alexa Hempel

Alexa Hempel

More Stories By Alexa

View All
KATY PERRY
Katy Perry’s Chic Street Style
Katy Perry’s Chic Street Style
Katy Perry’s Chic Street Style
Katy Perry’s Chic Street Style
View Gallery 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry took to Instagram yesterday to showcase her sparkly outfit for the “American Idol” finale. The singing competition judge showcased a sequined silver bodysuit worn under an open red cover-up. Known for her bold style choices, this was only expected from the pop star. Perry not only acted as a judge, but she also took the stage as a performer to kick off the finale of the show. Perry contributed to a duet of “Thinking of You” with Hunter Metts, a contestant on the series.

femme la heels, AMERICAN IDOL - "419 (Grand Finale)" - "American Idol" is ready to crown its winner on a special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale event airing SUNDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)KATY PERRY
Katy Perry wears Melique Street with Femme LA heels.
CREDIT: ABC
femme la heels, AMERICAN IDOL - "419 (Grand Finale)" - "American Idol" is ready to crown its winner on a special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale event airing SUNDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Detail of Katy Perry’s Femme LA heels.
CREDIT: ABC

For footwear she opted for a clear pointed-toe pump by Femme LA to neutralize the statement look. As the singer has also been known to change her hairstyle quite frequently, Perry also debuted her luscious locks. She chose a long black hairstyle to complement her outfit.

femme la heels, AMERICAN IDOL - "419 (Grand Finale)" - "American Idol" is ready to crown its winner on a special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale event airing SUNDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)KATY PERRY
Katy Perry wears Melique Street with Femme LA heels.
CREDIT: ABC

Tatiana Waterford, Katy’s stylist, also posted on Instagram to show off the ensemble. Waterford disclosed that Katy was wearing a custom piece created by Milan-based designer Melique Street via Instagram stories.

To replicate Katy’s look, shop our selects below:

Ego Shoes Farrah Perspex Clear Heel in Nude Patent
CREDIT: Ego Shoes

To Buy: Ego Shoes Farrah Perspex Clear Heel in Nude Patent, $27

Romwe Clear Point Toe Court Heels
CREDIT: Romwe

To Buy: Romwe Clear Point Toe Court Heels, $30

Pretty Little Thing Clear Block Heel
CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing

To Buy: Pretty Little Thing Clear Block Heel, $38 (Was $58)

Want to see more? Click through the gallery to see Katy Perry’s chicest street style moments. 

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad