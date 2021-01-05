Katie Holmes Gives a Styling Lesson on Wide-Leg Jeans with Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes just elevated her go-to wide-leg jeans with the help of some sleek black boots.

On Monday, Holmes was spotted out with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City, wearing light wash wide-leg denim paired with a black turtleneck and blazer. Holmes teamed the look with a black knit fisherman cap and a white face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for footwear, Holmes opted for a pair of sleek rounded toe boots that offer a slight point effect. The shoes appear to be leather in construction with a soft slouch detail on the upper. Holmes’ decision to pair the boots with the oversized pants gave the ensemble a sharp and clean-cut feel. The pointy shoes can also make wide-leg pants more flattering and elongate the overall silhouette of the look. Franco Sarto offers a similar style for $99 at Macys.com.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm in New York City on Jan. 4. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA A closer view of Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA Holmes’ ensemble also proved how versatile wide-leg jeans are. The actress previously wore the denim style back in August with black Birkenstocks. The pants are ideal for all seasons as they can be paired with boots, sandals, sneakers and heels.

When it comes to her style, Holmes’ wardrobe can be categorized as classic yet trendy. The “Dawson’s Creek” star often mixes must-have basics like white t-shirts and sweaters with straight-leg denim and jean skirts. She’s also a fan of timeless wool and trench coats, flannels, wide-brim hats and sneakers.

Try boots with wide-leg denim like Katie Holmes

