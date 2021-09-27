Katie Holmes Gives a Minimalist White Outfit a Pop of Color in Red Sandals at New York Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katie Holmes looked stunning on the red carpet during the opening night of the 59th New York Film Festival for the premiere of “Tragedy of Macbeth.” For the event, the actress dazzled in a Khaite white long-sleeve maxi dress featuring a turtle neck and pleated skirt. As for footwear, Holmes added a pop of color with a pair of red Khaite slides encompassing a ruched upper.

To keep things bohemian-inspired, the “Ocean’s Eight” actress opted for a braided updo, gold hoop earrings, a feather-like earring and a red crossbody bag to match her shoes. Recently, other stars have been wearing soaring stilettos for events but Holmes kept it minimalist and elegant with bold flats.

Katie Holmes wears Khaite at the opening of New York Film Festival. CREDIT: Courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Katie Holmes wears Khaite at the 2021 New York Film Festival. CREDIT: Courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

When it comes to off-duty looks, Holmes opts for relaxed pieces, oversized separates and comfortable footwear like “ugly” double-strap sandals or loafers. Her shoe collection also includes a mix of styles like Veja sneakers, signature Gucci Ace Bee silhouette and Re/Done kicks.

Katie Holmes at the opening night of the 59th New York Film Festival. CREDIT: Courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

During red carpet events, Holmes keeps her looks laidback and minimalist. From denim to maxi skirts and little black dresses, Holmes has a penchant for classic designs. For special events, the “Dawson’s Creek” star can be spotted wearing Christian Siriano, Kate Spade, Ulla Johnson, Saint Laurent, Reformation, Chloé and Isabel Marant Étoile.

While her recent career involves partnerships with Olay as an ambassador and serving as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more, Holmes is considering to a move behind the camera as a director.

Slide into these comfortable red pairs as inspired by Katie Holmes.

Buy Now: Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Leather Slide Sandals, $890

Buy Now: Simon Miller Vegan Pleated Slit Slide, $395

Buy Now: Kate Spade Women’s Bikini Slide Sandals, $98

