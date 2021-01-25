Katie Holmes Edges Up Her Winter Look With Chunky Loafers

On Monday, Katie Holmes took a stroll with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr, in New York City wearing trendy loafers that will become your go-to spring shoes.

Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Emilio Vitolio Jr on Jan. 25 taking a walk in SoHo, New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna wore a mustard checker-patterned duster coat with a wrap-style silhouette teamed with a white T-shirt underneath and her signature straight-leg blue jeans. She accessorized the daytime outfit with a white face mask.

Here’s a closer look at the Vagabond Kenova Loafers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

For footwear, Holmes completed the ensemble with what appears to be the Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Loafers in the Black colorway. These shoes feature leather uppers with penny loafer accents on the vamp, complete with a 1.5-inch heel, .75-inch platform and an on-trend lugged rubber sole. They retail for $130 and are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com.

Katie Holmes on Jan. 22 in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA Last week, on Jan.22, the “Batman Begins” actress wore these loafers and styled them with an Oversized Quilted Coat from Mango in the black colorway with similar blue jeans and white face mask, accessorized with light neutral crew-length socks.

On the heels of the New Year, the chunky loafer has become the up-and-coming hero shoe for 2021. Stylish stars, from Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid to Madison Beer and Kourtney Kardashian, can’t stop wearing this silhouette in options from designer brands, including Prada and Chanel.

Katie Holmes on Jan 18. in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA With this sighting, Holmes further confirms her affinity for this classic outerwear, jeans and black loafer uniform template. When the “Jack and Jill” actress is not wearing these shoes, she often opts for her beloved Gucci Jordaan Loafers as well as white sneaker styles from brands including Common Projects and Re/Done.

Embrace this shoe trend with these similar loafer styles available below.

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Last Matter Loafers, $280.

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Villa Rouge Phoebe Lug Sole Loafers, $169.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Tully Slip-On Loafers, $140.

