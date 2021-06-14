Katie Holmes Demonstrates How to Master the Baggy Jeans Trend With an Easygoing Tank & Chunky Sneakers

This year, skinny jeans are taking a backseat.

The long-reigning fitted silhouette is being replaced by more cozy, loose fitting denim options — and celebrities can’t get enough of it. On Monday, Katie Holmes stepped out in New York City, wearing a pair of baggy jeans.

The pants featured a slight high-waist and a retro flared hem. Baggy jeans are experiencing a revival as the fashion industry aims to introduce and re-introduce new takes on the loungewear trend. While things may be returning to normal with restrictions lifting around the U.S., people still want to be comfortable — and that’s the name of the game when it comes to fashion, even in the denim department. We also saw different iterations of baggy jeans on the spring ’21 runways.

Katie Holmes out in SoHo New York on June 14. CREDIT: Splash News

Katie Holmes. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes’ look of the day provided a perfect styling lesson on how to master the trend as she paired the pants with an easygoing white tank top and a brown leather crossbody bag.

As for footwear, Holmes kept things cozy with sneakers. Opting for sneakers from Re/Done, the kicks feature suede and leather uppers and are finalized with a round toe and rubber outsole. Ssense.com offers a similar pair from the label on sale for $266 from $450.

Katie Holmes runs errands around New York, June 5. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Holmes was right on trend with an outfit. Earlier this month, Holmes brought overalls back for another stroll in the big apple. The actress sported a polka dot denim one-piece — that also offered a baggy fit — layered atop a basic white t-shirt. On that occasion, Holmes dressed up the off-duty look with her go-to white Gucci loafers.

Add classic low-top sneakers to your rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Daybreak Sneaker, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $70

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ best street style moments.