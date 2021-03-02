Katie Holmes Layers Up in a Slouchy Sweater, Wrap Coat, Leggings & These Comfy Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes has stepped out in yet another classic look.

On Monday, Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. were spotted walking to lunch in New York City. For the outing, Holmes bundled up in a slouchy turtleneck layered underneath a cozy wrap coat. The gray outerwear piece featured a button-up closure, a waist tie and a fish bone pattern.

The actress teamed the pieces with classic black leggings. As for footwear, Holmes opted for sneakers from Saucony. The shoes featured a gray and light blue colorway constructed with nylon and suede uppers. The shoe, which Holmes teamed with chunky gray socks, is finished with a rubber outsole, making them comfortable and ideal for long walks. Saucony has been praised for years for launching some of the best running shoes. The brand also offers affordable prices.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes on a walk in New York City on March 1. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Holmes’ off-duty wardrobe can be classified as timeless. She has a knack for classic coats — including trenches and puffers — enduring denim silhouettes and unfailing footwear. Aside from Saucony, Holmes’ go-to sneakers are a pair of low-top kicks from Common Projects. When not in sneakers, Holmes is known to wear trendy looks such as: combat boots, loafers, oxfords and “ugly” sandals.

