Katie Holmes Masters Off-Duty Mom Style in a Military-Inspired Look With Suri Cruise in NYC

Katie Holmes proved that her longtime style formula of outerwear, denim and neutral chunky shoes continues to be the perfect off-duty look, while taking a stroll on Saturday with her daughter, Suri Cruise, around New York City.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna wore a military-style coat in an army-green khaki color with what appears to be a gray printed blouse underneath. She teamed the outerwear piece, which featured a hem below the hipline, with a pair of straight-leg jeans in a light wash denim colorway.

The actress accessorized the weekend outfit with small huggie earrings, a blue canvas tote and a face mask from Evolvetogether.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise on Feb. 6 in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA For footwear, Holmes completed the casual ensemble with a pair of dark brown boots featuring strap buckle detail along the ankle with gold hardware accents, a rounded toe and rubber outer soles.

Here’s a closer look at Katie Holmes’ brown boots. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA Her shoes appear aesthetically similar to the Chloé Diane ankle boots in the brown colorway. Those boots feature a leather upper construction, an adjustable buckle ankle strap with gold hardware, a rounded toe, a one-inch block heel and a lugged rubber sole. They retail for $1,075 and are available for purchase on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Neutral platform shoes, black boots, timeless loafers and white sneakers have so far been the backbone of Holmes’ footwear wardrobe for 2021.

Earlier this week, the actress was spotted twice in the Le Canon boots from Frame. On Feb. 3, styled them with a gray wool coat and coordinating straight-leg jeans after pairing them with her signature black wool coat and medium-wash denim the day before.

Katie Holmes in New York City on Feb. 2. CREDIT: MEGA

Some of her other go-to shoes include the Aera Charli boots, the Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 loafers, the Gucci Jordaan loafers, and the Common Projects Original Achilles leather sneakers in the monochrome white colorway.

Embrace the actress’s cool boot style with similar options below.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Flora Buckle Chelsea Boots, $150.

To Buy: AllSaints Katy Croc-Embossed Boots, $226.

To Buy: Sorel Cate Buckle Booties, $111 (from $185).

