Katie Holmes Styles This Year’s Buzziest Denim Silhouette With Black Boots & a Gray Wool Coat

Katie Holmes just stepped out in the denim silhouette that is about to take over 2021.

On Wednesday, Holmes was seen out with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City, wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans. The light wash denim featured a slightly baggy fit and are finished with a clean hem.

Straight-leg jeans are seeing a resurgence in attention as the fashion industry appears to be bringing trends from the ’90s and early 2000s back around. The style, which often offers a comfortable and loose fit, perfectly aligns with shoppers leaning towards more relaxed attire while working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. out in New York City on Feb. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Holmes paired the jeans with a classic gray wool coat. The hue is a big color trend for the year after Pantone announced the 2021 Color of the Year to be Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. The institute shared the colors represent “a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”

Holmes accessorized with a cozy red baker boy cap. Amazon offers a similar style for $6. She then completed her look with black slouch boots that sit atop a thick wooden heel. She wore her denim over the boot, giving them new life. Holmes’ outing comes after she wore the same shoes on Tuesday, this time with a pair of baggy blue jeans that she opted to tuck inside the shoes.

Katie Holmes in New York City on Feb. 2. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her style, Holmes wardrobe can be categorized as classic. The star is a big fan of wool and trench coats, trendy puffer jackets as well as white sneakers, combat boots and loafers. She’s long been a fan of the straight-leg denim look as she sported a dark blue pair back in September. On that occasion, the actress styled the pants with a graphic t-shirt and white oxford shoes.

Add straight-leg jeans into your denim rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $54 (was $98)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Jeans Distressed High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $59 (was $80)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: AG Adriano Goldschmied Alexxis in 19 Years Fruition Jeans, $157

