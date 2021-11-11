×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katie Holmes Shows Off a Romantic Fall Outfit With Thigh-High Boots on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
katie holmes
2007
2005
2005
2008
View Gallery 40 Images

Katie Holmes was photographed on the set of her new movie “Rare Objects” in New York City on Wednesday. Getting into character, she was dressed in a romantic fall look for the scene.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who is also directing the film, wore a velvety teal green coat over a black floral printed dress with billowy sleeves and a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots. The chic boots, which appeared to tie in the back, featured a rounded toe and high block heel.

Katie Holmes on set, black boots, teal coat
Katie Holmes on the set of her new film ‘Rare Objects’ in New York City on November 10.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 42-year-old “Batman Begins” actress also donned a few silver rings and multiple sets of hoop earrings during filming. Earlier in the day, while in director mode, Holmes was snapped wearing a pussy-bow blouse with boyfriend jeans and classic white sneakers.

katie holmes on set
Katie Holmes gets into character wearing a teal coat over a black floral-print frock.
CREDIT: Splash News

According to Variety, “Rare Objects” follows the story of a young woman, who will be played by Julia Mayorga, that begins working at an antique store in an effort to rebuild her life following a traumatic past. Holmes co-wrote the screenplay of the film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessar.

Katie Holmes boots
A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing black suede over-the-knee boots.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes
Katie Holmes wearing a purple pussy-bow blouse with black boyfriend jeans and white sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ glam street style over the years.

Boot Barn Sponsored By Boot Barn

A Famed American Icon

Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad