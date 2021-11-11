Katie Holmes Shows Off a Romantic Fall Outfit With Thigh-High Boots on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was photographed on the set of her new movie “Rare Objects” in New York City on Wednesday. Getting into character, she was dressed in a romantic fall look for the scene.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who is also directing the film, wore a velvety teal green coat over a black floral printed dress with billowy sleeves and a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots. The chic boots, which appeared to tie in the back, featured a rounded toe and high block heel.

Katie Holmes on the set of her new film ‘Rare Objects’ in New York City on November 10. CREDIT: Splash News

The 42-year-old “Batman Begins” actress also donned a few silver rings and multiple sets of hoop earrings during filming. Earlier in the day, while in director mode, Holmes was snapped wearing a pussy-bow blouse with boyfriend jeans and classic white sneakers.

Katie Holmes gets into character wearing a teal coat over a black floral-print frock. CREDIT: Splash News

According to Variety, “Rare Objects” follows the story of a young woman, who will be played by Julia Mayorga, that begins working at an antique store in an effort to rebuild her life following a traumatic past. Holmes co-wrote the screenplay of the film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessar.

A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing black suede over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Splash News