Katie Holmes Looks Boss-Chic in Pussy-Bow Blouse, Boyfriends Jeans & White Sneakers on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was warming up in style in New York City on Tuesday.

The 42-year old star is adapting Kathleen Tessaro’s historical fiction novel “Rare Objects” and is directing the film on the streets of Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. But, the temperature was warmer than the usual brisk fall day, which allowed the actress to work coatless.

Holmes wore an untied purple pussy-bow blouse tucked into boyfriend, dark-wash jeans cinched together with a black leather belt. She teamed this classic look with a pair of comfy white sneakers, black socks and a navy-printed reusable face mask.

Katie Holmes in white sneakers on set of “Rare Objects” in NYC. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Last month, the former “Dawson’s Creek” actress was all bundled up on the same set in Brooklyn. She was seen huddled up in an army green puffer and what appears to be similar baggy jeans. On her feet, she’s modeled a pair of dark brown leather boots with double buckle closure, cut-out details and camel lug soles

Katie Holmes in jeans and white sneakers on set of “Rare Objects” in NYC. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Holmes is no stranger to casual-chic trends. When it comes to off-duty looks, Holmes favors a relaxed uniform, such as T-shirts, wide-leg trousers and comfortable “ugly” shoes. Her footwear rotation includes Veja sneakers, New Balance “dad” shoes, Gucci’s Ace Bee sneakers and Re/Done kicks to name a few.

During red carpet events, however, Holmes keeps a similar laidback vibe but in the high-fashion minimalist version. In September, Katie Holmes stunned on the red carpet during the opening night of the 59th New York Film Festival for the premiere of “Tragedy of Macbeth.” She wore a Khaite white long-sleeve maxi dress with a turtle neck and pleated skirt. As for footwear, Holmes added a bright pair of red Khaite slides encompassing a ruched upper.

See more of Katie Holmes’ street style through the years.

