Katie Holmes Bundles Up in an Army Green Puffer, Boyfriend Jeans and Clog Boots On ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes is fall-ready on the set of the upcoming movie “Rare Objects” on Thursday morning.

The 42-year old star has adapted Kathleen Tessaro’s historical fiction novel and is directing the film in Brooklyn. Getting used to New York’s dropping temperatures, Holmes huddled up in an army green puffer and dark wash boyfriend jeans. On her feet, she’s modeled a pair of dark brown leather boots with double buckle closure, cut-out details and camel lug soles. Holmes’ blue-printed face mask adds a pop of color to her autumnal look.

Katie Holmes is bundled up on the set of her new movie ‘Rare Objects’ in Brooklyn. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it comes to off-duty looks, Holmes always wears a relaxed uniform, such as oversized separates and comfortable “ugly” footwear. Her daily shoe collection includes Veja sneakers, New Balance “dad” shoes, signature Gucci Ace Bee silhouette and Re/Done kicks to name a few.

Katie Holmes in an army green puffer jacket and boyfriend jeans. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

During red carpet events, however, Holmes keeps a similar laidback vibe but in the high-fashion minimalist version. In September, Katie Holmes stunned on the red carpet during the opening night of the 59th New York Film Festival for the premiere of “Tragedy of Macbeth.” She wore a Khaite white long-sleeve maxi dress with a turtle neck and pleated skirt. As for footwear, Holmes added a bright pair of red Khaite slides encompassing a ruched upper.

In the past, the former “Dawson’s Creek” actress has worn a mix of high-low fashions and styles, including Christian Siriano, Kate Spade, Ulla Johnson, Saint Laurent, Reformation, Chloé and Isabel Marant Étoile. She’s also an Olay brand ambassador and previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

