Katie Holmes Proves This Classic Shoe Style Will Never Go Out of Style

Katie Holmes ran her daily errands in New York on Friday afternoon. The actress was seen in a rather casual ensemble sans winter jacket. While there was nothing particularly exciting about the look, it proves that Holmes can make a rather ordinary outfit shine with a simple styling of the cuffs, for instance.

Wearing an oversized, half-buttoned navy tunic, Holmes completed the ensemble with her go-to baggy denim. It seems that the days of skinny jeans are long behind us as mom jeans continue to trend in 2021. And Holmes is leading the pack, wearing many different denim looks, including dramatic wide-legged retro pants.

Katie Holmes opted for a casual look while out in New York in January. CREDIT: Splash

However, Holmes does stick with one wardrobe classic that will never go out of style: the loafer. She could been seen wearing the essential silhouette in black with a gold horsebit hardware on Friday.

And by the looks of it, these Gucci leather loafers are her favorite as she continues to wear the same pair on countless occasions. The shoe staple currently retails for $830 at Bloomingdale’s.

A close up of Katie Holmes’ Gucci loafers. CREDIT: Splash

By the looks of it, Holmes is continuing her street style stardom into the New Year. In 2020, “The Secret: Dare to Dream” star stepped out in New York wearing outfits that looked effortlessly cool, comfortable and chic all at the same time. She’s mastered the mom fashion, and she’s made a case for flats. Holmes is rarely seen in sky-high heels these days, proving that sneakers, Oxfords, loafers and mules can make a style statement.

Katie Holmes wore her go-to mom jeans with Gucci loafers. CREDIT: Splash

