Katie Holmes Is Motorcycle Chic in Black Leather Outfit with Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes shared how to create an eye-catching look while styling a head-to-toe black ensemble for a stroll with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., in New York on Friday.

The actress wore a leather jacket with sherpa-lined trim and a circle-ring zip closure. She teamed the moto-inspired outerwear with relaxed-fit jeans in a washed black colorway. To accessorize the outfit, Holmes selected large hoop earrings, which coordinate with the jacket’s hardware, a houndstooth-printed tote bag and her go-to green face mask from Evolvetogether.

Katie Holmes with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City on Feb. 26, 2021. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna completed her monochrome attire with a pair of sleek black leather ankle boots. They have a rounded toe and a nearly flat heel design. While her shoe selection has not yet been confirmed, these timeless boots appear strikingly similar to Holmes’ beloved pair of Aera Charli boots in the black colorway. These aesthetically comparable shoes feature Italian-crafted vegan leather uppers with one-inch rubber soles.

Here’s a close-up look at Katie Holmes’ black leather boots. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA

Timeless black boots remain a fixture in Holmes’ everyday winter uniform. She often pairs them with similar mom-style jeans in various denim washes and tailored outerwear, including her favorite midi-length coats and blazers.

Katie Holmes in New York City on Feb. 2. CREDIT: MEGA

Some of her other go-to boots include the Frame Le Canon and Sorel Lennox hiker models. For warmer weather, Holmes has been frequently spotted in loafers, including the Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 and Gucci Jordaan styles, and all-white sneakers, including the Common Projects Original Achilles, Re/Done 90S, New Balance 327 Casablanca and Acne Studios Perey models.

Click through this gallery to see Katie Holmes’ style evolution over the years.