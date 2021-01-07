Katie Holmes Proves This Major Styling Trend Is Here to Stay for 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes’ latest look proves that one of 2020’s biggest trends may be sticking around for a while.

Making a shopping trip out in New York this afternoon, the “Batman Begins” actress showed off her chic seasonal style as she held tight to her Khaite items. Her ensemble included a mix of layered pieces starting with a ruffled boyfriend-style shirt layered under an off-white jacket and coordinating straight-leg jeans.

The real kicker of her look came with her choice of outerwear. A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of pants, leggings or, in Holmes’ case, a coat, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Kristin Cavallari, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Related Lily-Rose Depp Brings Parisian Flair to New York in a Tie-Dye Hoodie & Chanel Sneakers Rebel Wilson Works Up a Sweat in Metallic Leggings, Crop Top & Cherry Red Sneakers Gwen Stefani Masters the Thigh-High Boot Trend in Skinny Jeans & a Denim Bustier

Katie Holmes makes a shopping run at Khaite in New York, Jan. 7. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Watch on FN

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ Common Projects sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

To counter the edgier outerwear, Holmes herself opted for her go-to sneakers courtesy of Common Projects.

The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels creates an easy to pair appeal, matchable to any ensemble as Holmes has proved time and time again. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Common Projects Original Achilles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to her chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

For a more affordable twist on Katie Holmes’ sneaker style, try out these low-top styles for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse Runway Cable Platform Chucks, $75; Converse.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Low LE, $75; Nike.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW To Buy: Adidas Hoops 2.0, $60; Amazon.com.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the year.