Katie Holmes Pops in Hot Pink Cardigan Trim, Skinny Jeans & Square-Toe Boots

Katie Holmes sported a casual cashmere ensemble while out and about in New York yesterday.

Katie Holmes wearing the Kate Spade New York colorblock cashmere gallery cardigan in gray melange with jeans and a pair of square-toe black boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York via Michael Simon

The star went for a classic fall look during her walk around the city. She wore a pair of light-wash flared jeans with a white T-shirt. She added a pop of color to the look with the Kate Spade New York Colorblock Cashmere Gallery Cardigan in gray melange. The cardigan featured a hot pink trim.

For footwear, the 42-year-old slipped into a pair of black boots. The leather shoes featured a square toe and a block heel. She also carried a large suede navy blue tote bag.

Detail of Katie Holmes’ square-toe black boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York via Michael Simon

The square-toe boot look is perhaps one of the hottest shoe trends of fall. Some of the most stylish celebs have been seen in the silhouette such as Lizzo, Ashley Benson and Bella Hadid.

Holmes is no stranger to crushing trends. When it comes to off-duty looks, Holmes favors a relaxed uniform, such as T-shirts, wide-leg trousers and comfortable “ugly” shoes. Her footwear rotation includes Veja sneakers, New Balance “dad” shoes, signature Gucci Ace Bee silhouette and Re/Done kicks to name a few.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

