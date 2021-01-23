Katie Holmes Confirms This Celebrity-Beloved Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere For Spring

Known for her effortlessly cool street style, Katie Holmes mastered the rising footwear trend that will be a must-have in your wardrobe for spring while on a stroll with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., yesterday in New York City.

Katie Holmes with Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Jan. 22 in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna wore the Oversized Quilted Coat from Mango in the Black colorway. This midi-length outerwear piece is currently on sale for $90, reduced from $140, and is available for purchase on mango.com. She teamed the textured coat with a pair of her go-to blue jeans, which the actress appears to style with nearly every daytime ensemble. For a similar look, try the Pinch Waist High Rise Kick Jeans from Agolde. They retail for $178 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

To accessorize the casual attire, the “Batman Begins” star chose a white face mask and crew length socks in an oatmeal hue.

For footwear, Holmes completed her outfit with the Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Loafers in the Black colorway. These shoes feature leather uppers with penny loafer accents on the vamp, complete with a 1.5-inch heel, 0.75-inch platform, and an on-trend lugged rubber sole. They retail for $130 and are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com.

On the heels of the New Year, the chunky loafer has become the up-and-coming hero shoe for 2021. Stylish stars, from Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid to Madison Beer and Kourtney Kardashian, can’t stop wearing this silhouette in options from designer brands, including Prada and Chanel.

Katie Holmes on Jan 18. in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA The “First Daughter” cast member often counts a pair of black loafers as part of her everyday uniform and most frequently gravitates toward her iconic Gucci Jordaan Loafers. On Jan. 18, she teamed these beloved designer shoes with pair of light wash jeans, a black wool midi-length duster coat, and a cream-colored sweater tied over the shoulders for an unconventional preppy look.

With this sighting, Holmes further confirms her affinity for this classic outerwear, jeans and designer loafer uniform template. When the “Jack and Jill” actress is not wearing these shoes, she often opts for white sneaker styles or a pair of black ankle boots.

Embrace this buzzy shoe trend with these similar loafer styles available below.

To Buy: Villa Rouge Phoebe Lug Sole Loafers, $169.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Tully Lug Sole Loafers, $140.

To Buy: Last Matter Lug Sole Loafers, $280.

