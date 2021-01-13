Katie Holmes Suits Up in a Canadian Tuxedo & Classic Sneakers with Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes tapped into one of fashion’s most iconic styling hacks for a stroll with beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Tuesday.

Making their way across Manhattan, the “Dawson’s Creek” star and the restauranteur debuted a mix of stylish seasonal attire with their Evolvetogether face masks. While Vitolo Jr. chose a checkered peacoat and jeans, Holmes opted for a double denim look with an acid-wash jacket and baggy jeans.

The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes step out for a walk in New York, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

To accent her coordinating attire, Holmes went for an easygoing sneaker silhouette for her outdoor excursion. Formed with a mixed suede and leather upper, the design bears resemblance to Re/done’s two-tone sneakers; the pair includes neutral tones and a logo patch across the tongue for a recognizable touch.

You can shop Holmes’ choice of footwear for $451 at Farfetch.com.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes step out for a walk in New York, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

Re/done two-tone sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to her chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

