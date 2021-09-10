Katie Holmes Puts a Glam Spin on Wardrobe Classics in Beaded Sweater, Foldover Trousers & Pointed-Toe Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katie Holmes stepped out in a look that revamped wardrobe classics to celebrate Iris Apfel’s 100th birthday at Central Park Tower during New York Fashion Week. In addition to marking Apfel’s century of life, the party also launched the news that the style icon will create a collection with H&M, dropping in early 2022.

For the stylish occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore versatile wardrobe staples with a glamorous twist. Holmes donned a tan sweater featuring dramatic sheer cuffs with shiny gold beaded accents. She accented the top with sharp black pleated trousers, which also included a cummerbund-like waistband that buttoned on the sides.

Holmes also kept her accessories classic but elegant, wearing a black leather shoulder bag and long gold statement earrings.

Katie Holmes attends Iris Apfel’s 100th Birthday Celebration at Central Park Tower, NY. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA As for footwear, Holmes donned a pair of classic black pumps. The pair appeared to feature dark suede uppers, as well as sharp pointed toes and heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Holmes’ shoes perfectly matched her ensemble, and also added a sharp nature to her look.

Katie Holmes attends Iris Apfel’s 100th Birthday Celebration at Central Park Tower, NY. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Holmes’ pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Batman Begins” actress is the latest star to break out her pointed-toe pumps which have remained ever popular for their sharp and dynamic silhouette. Celebrities like Megan Fox, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicki Minaj have all been spotted in pairs by Versace, Andrea Wazen and Dior in recent weeks.

Holmes herself has kept a busy schedule during New York Fashion Week, with Apfel’s party marking her latest appearance. The actress also attended presentations and runway shows for Christian Siriano and Kate Spade this week, as well as the grand opening of Vacheron Constantin’s flagship boutique.

Katie Holmes attends Iris Apfel’s 100th Birthday Celebration at Central Park Tower, NY. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. Her go-to streamlined trousers, oversized coats and breezy dresses are versatile and chic, ideal for numerous seasons. On the footwear front, she also keeps her selections classic; Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers, Dorateymur boots and Bottega Veneta mules have all been seen on the star throughout the last year.

Beyond her sharp off-duty style and footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she also served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

