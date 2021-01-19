Katie Holmes Makes the Case for This Preppy Style Hack With Her Go-To Gucci Shoes

After shopping yesterday at Bloomingdale’s in New York City, Katie Holmes mastered her unconventional approach to layering and made this school boy-inspired style look surprisingly chic.
The “Batman Begins” actress wore a pair of light wash jeans and styled them with a black wool midi-length duster coat, teamed with a cream-colored sweater tied over the shoulders. To replicate the “Dawson Creek” alumna’s look, the iconic Levi’s 501 skinny jeans in the Tango Light colorway paired with the Double-Breasted Wool Coat in the Black colorway from Mango and Constance Wool Sweater in the Cream colorway from &Daughter offer a similar aesthetic.
To accessorize, the “First Daughter” star coordinated her outfit with a white face mask, matching with her knitwear, and opted for black socks with an above-ankle shaft.
For footwear, Holmes polished the ensemble with her beloved Gucci Jordaan Loafers in the black colorway, with its signature Horsebit gold hardware. The Italian-crafted shoes are made from leather with a slim silhouette and a half-inch heel. They retail for $730 and are available for purchase on Ssense.com.
With this sighting, the “Jack and Jill” actress further confirms her affinity for this classic outerwear, jeans and designer loafer uniform template. In September last year, while dining out at Emilio Ballato, with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., she styled the Italian label’s signature shoes with a pair of baggy mom jeans with a tailored blue-and-white-striped collared button-down shirt and a rust-colored knit cardigan.
Earlier during the same month, Holmes teamed the same shoes with another classic denim style and a navy wool coat in a similar midi length.
Embrace the star’s ultra-chic loafer style with these similar options available below.
To Buy: & Other Stories Equestrian Buckle Loafers, $129.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Lior Loafers, $130.
To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Wylie Star Loafers, $150 (from $375).
