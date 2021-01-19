×
Katie Holmes Makes the Case for This Preppy Style Hack With Her Go-To Gucci Shoes

By Elisa Lewittes
Katie Holmes is all smiles while on the phone after shopping at Bloomingdales in NYC
katie-holmes-jeans-coat-boots
katie-holmes-jeans-boots-2
katie-holmes-coat-pants-boots-2
katie-holmes-coat-jeans-boots-2
After shopping yesterday at Bloomingdale’s in New York City, Katie Holmes mastered her unconventional approach to layering and made this school boy-inspired style look surprisingly chic.

highwaters, Katie Holmes is all smiles while on the phone after shopping at Bloomingdales in NYC. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727134_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes on Jan 18. in New York City.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
The “Batman Begins” actress wore a pair of light wash jeans and styled them with a black wool midi-length duster coat,  teamed with a cream-colored sweater tied over the shoulders. To replicate the “Dawson Creek” alumna’s look, the iconic Levi’s 501 skinny jeans in the Tango Light colorway paired with the Double-Breasted Wool Coat in the Black colorway from Mango and Constance Wool Sweater in the Cream colorway from &Daughter offer a similar aesthetic.

highwaters, Katie Holmes is all smiles while on the phone after shopping at Bloomingdales in NYC. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727134_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes on Jan. 18 in New York City.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
To accessorize, the “First Daughter” star coordinated her outfit with a white face mask, matching with her knitwear, and opted for black socks with an above-ankle shaft.

Gucci-Loafers
Here’s a closer look at the Gucci Jordaan Loafers.
CREDIT: SSENSE

For footwear, Holmes polished the ensemble with her beloved Gucci Jordaan Loafers in the black colorway, with its signature Horsebit gold hardware. The Italian-crafted shoes are made from leather with a slim silhouette and a half-inch heel. They retail for $730 and are available for purchase on Ssense.com.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk hand-in-hand to their restaurant "Ballato" for dinner in Manhattan's Downtown area. 25 Sep 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703265_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
With this sighting, the “Jack and Jill” actress further confirms her affinity for this classic outerwear, jeans and designer loafer uniform template. In September last year, while dining out at Emilio Ballato, with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., she styled the Italian label’s signature shoes with a pair of baggy mom jeans with a tailored blue-and-white-striped collared button-down shirt and a rust-colored knit cardigan.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm in Manhattan's Soho area. 22 Sep 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA702346_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
Earlier during the same month, Holmes teamed the same shoes with another classic denim style and a navy wool coat in a similar midi length.

Embrace the star’s ultra-chic loafer style with these similar options available below.

OtherStories-Loafers
CREDIT: & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories Equestrian Buckle Loafers, $129.

Sam-Edelman-Lior-Loafers
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lior Loafers, $130.

SW-Wylie-Loafer
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Wylie Star Loafers, $150 (from $375).

