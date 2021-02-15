×
Katie Holmes Masters Relaxed Tailoring With ‘90s-Inspired Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Katie Holmes steps out for a solo stroll on Valentine’s Day in NYC
Katie Holmes proved her go-to outfit formula makes any casual outfit chic while taking a solo walk on Valentine’s Day in New York City.

The actress wore a gray wool coat with a double-breasted and belted silhouette in a knee-grazing length. She styled it with what appears to be a black sweater underneath and black straight-leg trousers. To accessorize the daytime outfit, Holmes selected a small pendant necklace and a green face mask from Evolvetogether.

Katie Holmes steps out for a solo stroll on Valentine’s Day around Manhattan’s Downtown area. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733474_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes steps out for a solo stroll on Valentine’s Day in New York City.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, which appear similar to the New Balance x Casablanca 327 “Idélaliste” Green Logo sneakers. Holmes has previously been spotted in the latter shoe choice last November and wore them with a plaid button-down blouse and mom jeans while out with her boyfriend, Emilo Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes steps out for a solo stroll on Valentine’s Day around Manhattan’s Downtown area. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733474_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at Katie Holmes’ New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
Initially released in September 2020, these sneakers were created in partnership between the U.S.-based athletic brand and the Parisian label. The retro-inspired shoes feature a perforated white leather upper construction with cream suede overlays, green accents throughout to outline the brand’s signature side logo, and a platform midsole with gripped rubber soles that extend to the back of the heel. They are still available on the resale market and retail for approximately $170-450, depending on the size, on Stockx.com.

New Balance x Casablanca 327 sneakers
Here’s a close-up look at the New Balance x Casablanca 327 sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stockx

White sneakers have long been a fixture in Holmes’ everyday wardrobe and some of her other go-to pairs include the Common Projects Original Achilles leather sneakers, Acne Studios Perey sneakers and the Re/Done 90s sneakers. She also frequently pairs her casual outfits with neutral-colored boots and loafers. Some of her most beloved styles include the Aera Charli and Frame Le Cannon boots as well as the Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 and Gucci Jordaan loafers.

Katie Holmes in white sneakers
Katie Holmes on Feb. 10 in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash News

Embrace the actress’ sophisticated off-duty style with these similar sneaker options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To Buy: Everlane The Court Sneakers, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max Excee Sneakers, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance 996 Sneakers, $90.

