Katie Holmes Brings Back Checked Dresses for Summer With the Help of Timeless Gladiator Sandals

Katie Holmes was the picture of summer as she stepped out in New York City this week.

For her outing, the actress opted to bring back a timeless look that always works during the warmer months: a checked dress. Called the mini gingham bodega midi dress from Kate Spade New York, the style, which retails for $328, offers a flowy fit with a flounce hem and princess sleeves.

Season after season, checked dresses or “gingham” looks remain the “it” summer dress. The style, which can also be categorized as a picnic-style is easygoing, timeless and fun. The style is also a perfect transitional look as it can be worn in spring, summer and fall with a pair of boots and a leather jacket. Checked pattern dresses were popularized by the ’50s and ’60s and then resurfaced on the fashion scene in 2015 on the spring runways of Altuzarra, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors and more.

Katie Holmes out in New York City on June 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Katie Holmes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Holmes maintained the summery theme by pairing the dress with a pair of trending gladiator sandals. The shoes featured caged straps at the front and were finalized with medium heel. If you’re looking to update your summer footwear collection, gladiator sandals are always a good idea. The style is versatile and comes in a number of iterations, including flat sandals, block heels, boots and stiletto options.

Next time you style a checked dress, consider pairing it with gladiator sandals using these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Capri Sandal, $110

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Ash Pacific Gladiator Sandal, $140

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: March Fisher Quilon Sandal, $60

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes street style through the years.