Katie Holmes Masters Cozy Airport Style With Gucci Loafers and a Cashmere Cardigan

Katie Holmes mastered her urban minimalist look with several 2021 trends while en route from her New York apartment to JFK airport on Friday.

She wore a dark blue T-shirt with a brown knit button-down cardigan layered over the top. Her knitwear selection appears similar to her Khaite Scarlett Cashmere sweater. Holmes teamed the cozy combination with a pair of bootcut jeans in a light-wash denim colorway.

To accessorize the off-duty attire, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna selected an on-trend bucket hat and her signature Evolvetogether face mask in the Amazonia colorway.

Katie Holmes leaves her apartment New York City on May 7, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Holmes completed the traveling ensemble with a pair of the Gucci Brixton Horsebit Loafers in the white colorway. These shoes feature full Italian leather uppers with the brand’s signature horsebit buckle detail in gold hardware on the vamp, padded insoles and foldable heels. They retail for $830 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

Here’s a closer look at Katie Holmes’s Gucci loafers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Loafers are the preppy shoe trend that continues to dominate 2021. Since Gucci’s fur-line Princeton loafers reached the height of fashion back in 2016, classic and chunky styles have taken over the street style scene. Brands from Prada and Chanel to Dr. Martens and Proenza Schouler have taken this trend to new heights with platform versions.

The Gucci Jordaan Loafers have long remained a footwear staple in Holmes’ everyday wardrobe. On Jan. 18, she was spotted in these shoes and styled them with a similar pair of light-wash jeans, a black wool coat and perfected this preppy styling trick.

Katie Holmes on Jan 18. in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA The actress also has been gravitating towards the lug sole loafer trend throughout 2021 and counts the Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Penny Loafers are her go-to selection when wearing the silhouette.

Embrace this warm weather-approved loafer trend with similar styles available below.

