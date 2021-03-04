Katie Holmes Does the Monochrome Trend in Camel Coat & Coordinating Sweater Look Teamed With Sleek Black Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes stepped out for coffee on Wednesday, wearing one of her coziest looks to date.

The actress was seen in New York City, sporting a wool camel coat that featured a button-up closure. Holmes teamed the classic outerwear piece with a coordinating sweater outfit of the same hue, giving the look a monochrome effect. The sweater ensemble appears to either be a set or onesie as it featured a slouchy turtleneck top and fitted bottoms.

Holmes further continued the monochrome theme with a caramel-colored crossbody bag. The mini purse featured a corduroy construction and simple chain strap. The star also wore her go-to black face mask from Evolvetogether.

Katie Holmes out in New York City on March 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Holmes opted for sleek black ankle boots. The shoes were equipped with leather uppers and a low heel. Holmes choice of boots added a polished touch to the comfy ensemble.

Wednesday’s look comes after Holmes showcased yet another classic, yet cozy outfit while out with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Monday. For the outing, Holmes bundled up in a slouchy turtleneck layered underneath a wrap coat. The gray coat included a waist tie and a fish bone pattern. The actress teamed the pieces with classic black leggings. As for footwear, Holmes wore sneakers from Saucony with chunky gray socks. The shoes featured a gray and light blue colorway constructed with nylon and suede uppers.

When it comes to her personal style, Holmes’ off-duty wardrobe can be classified as timeless. She has a knack for classic coats — including trenches and puffers — enduring denim silhouettes and unfailing footwear. Aside from Saucony, Holmes’ go-to sneakers are a pair of low-top kicks from Common Projects. When not in sneakers or boots, Holmes is known to wear buzzy looks such as: loafers, oxfords and “ugly” sandals. If you’re looking for fashion inspo, look no further than Holmes. Her street style looks always include trends, fashion lessons and easy-to-copy styling hacks.

