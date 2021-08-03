×
Katie Holmes Dresses Down in Burgundy Sweatpants, Nude Bodysuit, Crop Top and Sneakers With Pops of Blue

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes was seen in a casual and comfortable fit on Monday.

The actress wore drawstring burgundy flared sweatpants with a black cropped crewneck sweatshirt. A nude bodysuit peeked out of her crewneck. Holmes wore her dark locks down and curled, and added rectangle tortoise print sunglasses, a black leather tote bag and a white mask to her look.

Katie Holmes, sweatpants, cropped sweatshirt, sneakers
Katie Holmes in NYC.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress finished off her outfit with equally casual yet cute sneakers. Her trainers featured a gray and white upper with pops of blue and a gum sole. Athleisure, in general, has become more and more popular since 2020 as more people began staying home due to the pandemic and valuing comfort.

Katie Holmes, sweatpants, cropped sweatshirt, sneakers, nyc
Katie Holmes in NYC.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Batman Begins” star oftentimes is seen in comfortable, easy-going styles. She tends to favor on-trend silhouettes that are stylish and chic. The 42-year-old can often be found matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top — with everything from Re/done kicks to casual Veja sneakers and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. However, when the weather heats up, you can find the actress in lightweight tops, flowy dresses and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Outside of her acting career and her off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, she also has served as the face of Olay, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Ann Taylor, Miu Miu and more top brands over the course of her career.

