Katie Holmes Is Bursting in Blue With Deep V-Neck Sweater, Flowy Cream Skirt & Perfect Fall Boots on Set of ‘Rare Objects’

Katie Holmes was bursting in blue when she was spotted with co-star Julia Mayorga filming “Rare Objects” in New York yesterday. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress and her co-star were wearing outfits that were semi-casual while having interesting pops of color. For Holmes’ ensemble, she wore a blue flowy sweater from Tibi that featured a deep V-neckline paired with a flowy cream skirt that added a perfect touch of contrast, and a green Khaite coat.

Katie Holmes with co-star Julia Mayorga filming “Rare Objects” in New York. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ brown tall boots. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Holmes slipped on a pair of tall brown boots that refined her semi-colorful outfit.

Off-duty, when spotted on the street, Holmes has a penchant for fashion-forward styles consisting of flowy denim, structured separates and printed pieces. Holmes also fancies intricate tailoring, cozy outerwear, easy camisoles and slouchy T-shirts. For shoes, she usually opts for silhouettes like powerful pumps, sharp sandals and functional flats.

Holmes has made her splash within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Ann Taylor. She also was the face of Miu Miu in 2008. Also, she starred in ads for other labels, including J. Crew and Bobbi Brown cosmetics.

